Yanks Tied With O's, Gary Sanchez Sighting • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a sunny and optimistic Saturday, reality reared itself with gloomy and chilly weather conditions on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after the 15-7 New York Yankees officially became the best team in Major League Baseball, they return back to their home, Yankee Stadium.

Faced against, the 14-8 Baltimore Orioles, the Bronx Bombers will have their opportunity to win the third and final of their three-game series. Winners of four straight games, the Yankees are demonstrating in the early going of the season that they have the power, solid pitching and base running abilites to be a competitive team all season.

Now in the third inning, Yanks and O’s are tied at 1. Leading the for New York is LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1), who has allowed two hits, one walk while striking out four batters in 49 pitches. Offensively, the Bronx Bombers have hit their 10th home run of this series when Matt Holiday blasted his fourth home run of the season off O’s LHP Wade Miley (1-1). With so much base ball to be played, this is still anyone’s game.

In the meantime, here’s some photos of Yankees starting catcher, Gary Sánchez. Currently in the disabled list, Sanchez is expected to return to the starting lineup next week. For now, enjoy his photos and the rest of today’s game.