Bronx, NY – On a warm and beautiful Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees trail the Los Angeles Angels by a disappointing 9-4 score. The man of the hour with all the power has been Angels CF Mike Trout who has gone 4-for-4 while driving in four runs. Did I mention that he crushed his 17th homer of the season in the 4th Inning?

For the Pinstripes, homers by Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, and Austin Romine has been entertaining to watch. On the flip side of things, Yanks starting pitcher Sonny Gray struggled. Throw in the fact, the Yanks have demonstrated limited small ball abilities, they’re currently a feast or famine kind of club.

Lack of small ball, Ronald Torreyes, and inconsistent pitching are recipes of disaster. With the summer arrving, time will answer our questions of how complete this Pinstripe team really is. Speaking of time and inconsistencies… three words… The Deadbeat Millennial.

Recognized by the few of us who enjoy reading stories about a 30-year-old man who has been ordered to vacate his parents’ home, Michael Rotondo is either a victim of his own circumstances whose been enable to fail by his parents or a man who needs to grow up. I can’t help but wonder who’s financing his legal costs… hmm…

Who knows? The only thing I know is the folks from CamSoda, a leading adult entertainment platform, has officially extended Mr. Rotondo an offer to participate in its “Lifestream” program, which allows people to livestream their candid lives 24/7. In return for his participation, CamSoda is offering to compensate Mr. Rotondo up to $1,000/month for up to six months, which he can use towards paying for rent on his new abode.

So, what do I think about this? I think the Yankees need to score some runs. With that said, feel free to click to the other page if you wish to read CamSoda’s offer letter to Mr. Rotondo. Here’s a quick update… Yanks now trail Angels by an 11-4 score thanks Angels C Jose Briceno’s first career two-run homer in the seventh inning. As a bonus, Angels Mike Trout has hit his fifth hit of the game. Overall, he’s 5-for-5 on Saturday night.