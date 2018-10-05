Yanks Trail Boston, Wednesday Night Wild Pics • Latino Sports

New York, NY – After seven innings of baseball, the New York Yankees have rallied to produce three runs in Game One of the American League Division Series. Midway through the eighth inning, the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox by a close 5-3 score.

Can they the Pinstripes rally in Fenway Park? Or will the Red Sox take Game of the ALDS? Until the ballgame is decided, enjoy Bill Menzel’s photos from Wednesday night’s 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes rule… Let’s Go Yankees!