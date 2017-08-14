Yanks Trail Mets, El Chapo Season Two • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After three innings of the first game of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers are down 2-0 to the Amazins.

Leading the way for the Mets were Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Céspedes. Both athletes hit a home run off Yanks RHP Luis Cessa. Will the Yanks mount a rally?

Or will the Mets win the first game of the Subway Series? For now, here’s news my friends over at Story House and Unvision sent me about their popular show, “El Chapo.”

El Chapo, Original Series Media Release

Univision and Story House Entertainment today announced that the 12-episode second season of the original series “El Chapo” will premiere Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on Univision Network.

Season two kicks off with Chapo’s first prison break and goes on to reveal the critical role corrupt government officials play in aiding El Chapo’s rise over his rival cartel bosses. Viewers will also begin to see how his quest to become the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, the most powerful criminal organization in the world, impacts the lives of those closest to him–including his family.

Additionally, the series will continue to break boundaries by airing episodes with English subtitles, a first for the No. 1 Spanish-language network. “El Chapo” is the first co-production between Netflix and Story House Entertainment, the content development and production unit of Fusion Media Group (FMG). Season two will debut globally on Netflix at a later date to be announced.

“Based on intense interest in this story, we are taking an unprecedented step to expand the reach of our breakout series ‘El Chapo’ by making it accessible with English subtitles on Univision Network. This move speaks to the uniqueness of a series that has captured the attention of audiences around the world–crossing borders, languages, and cultures–and allows us to extend it to U.S. viewers who seek out quality storytelling regardless of language,” said Camila Jiménez Villa, co-president and chief content officer of Fusion Media Group.

Over the course of three seasons, the ripped-from-the-headlines drama explores the life story of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman over a span of three decades–from 1985, when he was a low-level member of the Guadalajara Cartel, his rise to power as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and his ultimate downfall.

The first season of the highly anticipated original series made its U.S. premiere on Univision Network in April. The suspenseful season one finale reached 3.5 million Total Viewers and reinforced Univision’s position as the No. 1 Spanish-language network. Netflix, which co-produced the series, is currently streaming the entire first season with English subtitles.

The series stars Marco de la O who greatly transformed himself for the role of El Chapo; Humberto Busto as Attorney Conrado Sol aka “Don Sol,” a key political party figure; Juan Carlos Olivas as El Güero, one of El Chapo’s partners; Alejandro Aguilar as Toño, El Chapo’s main assassin; Rolf Petersen as Ramon, rival cartel leader; Hernan Romo as Benjamin, rival cartel leader; Diego Vasquez as Ismael, one of El Chapo’s most trusted partners; Juliette Pardau as Graciela, El Chapo’s second wife; Roberto Uscanga as El Arriero, brother and partner of El Chapo; Antonio De La Vega as Arturo Bl, brother and partner of El Chapo; Harold Torres as El Cano, the leader of Emes, the largest rival cartel to El Chapo’s operation this season; Juan Pablo de Santiago as Franco Sebastian; Laura Osma as Elba, El Chapo’s third wife; and Hector Munoz as Moreno, El Chapo’s son.

‘El Chapo’ is created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and Carlos Contreras and produced by Daniel Posada. The second season is directed by five talented directors from four countries: Ernesto Contreras (México), Carlos Moreno (Colombia), Hammudi Al-Rahmoun (Spain), Daniel and Diego Vega (Peru). Christian Gabela is the General Manager of Story House Entertainment.