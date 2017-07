Bronx, NY – Latino Sports photographer Bill Menzel was at Yankee Stadium photographing the New York Yankees 7-6 loss to their American League rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite their valiant effort, it simply wasn’t enough for New York.

With Wednesday’s victory now in the books, the Blue Jays won the three-game series over the Pinstripes. With that said, here’s the photos from the game which include Aaron Judge blasting his 29th home run of the season. Enjoy and All Rise…