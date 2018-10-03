Yanks vs. A's: After Four Innings Of Baseball • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- After four innings of Wednesday night’s AL Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, the Pinstripes are holding on to a 2-0 lead.

In an attempt to punch their ticket to face Boston Red Sox in the American League Divison Series, the game changer in the early going is RF Aaron Judge who’s two-run monstorous home run in the bottom of the first inning has given the Yanks the main advantage of the game and that’s a 2-0 leading score. Can the Pinstripes hold on? Or will Oakland rally?

While the Pinstripes RHP Luis Severino’s four-innings, 7 strikeouts performance has kept the A’s in check, Oakland has demonstrated that their pesky style of play could potentially chip away at the Yanks defense. Speaking of pesky style of play, I am content to have had the privilege to cover my third MLB Postseason. With a season so long, it’s always a suprise when it’s over. One day, I’m covering a cancelled snowed-out home opener.

Tonight, I’m covering the AL Wild Card game. Life is good… Let’s Go Yankees!