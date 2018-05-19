Yanks vs. A's: Last Saturday's 7-6 Win [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Aaron Schlossberg, the name you know. The video clip and the cover of the NY Daily News should say it all. If his intentions was to agitate New Yorkers… mission accomplished. Like any action, there’s always a reaction. A reaction the citizens of our fine metropolitan city roared back in unison and creatively.Thank you, New York… I love you.

Although we are an online sports publication, we are against any form of racism. Trying to make ends meet in our city is a struggle for many of us. The last thing we need is for an individual to feel he has the license to huff and puff his chest at his discretion in order to try to intimidate us.

As every proud New Yorker will say… Not in my city!