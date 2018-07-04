Yanks vs. Red Sox: A-A-Ron Goes For Three [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Now in the sixth inning of the third game between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, the Pinstripes hold a solid 5-2 lead over their interleague rivals.

With three innings hopefully left in today’s 4th of July game, the Yankees should be able to hold on to their slim but wide lead. Until today’s game is over, here’s a couple of pictures longtime Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff took from this past Sunday. The man of the hour that evening was Yanks CF Aaron Hicks who clubbed Boston with three home runs of his own. Until the next time, I bid you adieu. Enjoy today’s game!