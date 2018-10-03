Yanks vs. A's: All You Have Is Today • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The second season of Major League Baseball has finally arrived to the Bronx. On a chilly and beautiful fall evening at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees square off against the Oakland Athletics in a single-game elimination Wild Card Game.

Tonight’s matchup features Yanks RHP Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA) vs. A’s RHP Liam Hendriks (0-1, 4.13 ERA). Winning team advances, while the losing team goes home. It’s all come down to this chant… Let’s Go Yankees! Let’s Go Yankees! Let’s Go Yankees!

After 162 games in which the Pinstripes went 100-62 in the regular season, they still need one more win if they aspire to advance to the American League Division Series to face their bitter-most rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Summer is over, my season begins now.

After a summer in which she left, then returned, concluding with me leaving… we’ve returned to place where we first met… Yankee Stadium. So much to say, nothing to discuss, tonight is about Yankee Baseball. For both teams, the fortune cookie says is all…