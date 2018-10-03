Yanks vs. A's: We Want Boston! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After six innings of Wednesday Night AL Wild Card action from Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees lead the Oakland A’s by a commanding 6-0 score. While Oakland has been pesky throughout the night, they were unable to produce some runs.

While Oakland struggled, the Yanks produced four runs in the sixth inning. The Pinstripes are nine outs away from advancing to AL Division Series where they will face their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox. While it appears the Oakland A’s offense has packed up it’s bags for the season, Yankees fans have already started chanting, “We want Boston!” Have the Yankees clinched a date with Boston? Or will the Oakland A’s find their offense and make a game that is on the verge of being lost? Nine outs away…