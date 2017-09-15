Yanks Will Donate $500,000 to Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

The New York Yankees today announced that the organization will donate $500,000 to support the relief efforts associated with Hurricane Irma, with $250,000 going to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

“The destruction that was caused in the wake of Hurricane Irma will have a long-lasting impact on the lives of many,” said General Partner / Vice Chairperson Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal. “During times like these it is important to offer support in whatever way possible, and our hearts go out to all those affected.”

On September 4, the Yankees announced that they would donate $100,000 to support the relief efforts associated with Hurricane Harvey, with $50,000 going to the Red Cross and $50,000 to the Salvation Army. Additionally, the entire Yankees Major League roster pledged to collectively donate $9,000 after every win from September 4 through the remainder of the regular season to Harvey relief efforts.