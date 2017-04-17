Yanks Win As Cards Continue Downward Spiral • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Easter Sunday evening, the New York Yankees (8-4) won their seventh game in a row as they dominated a horrendous St. Louis Cardinals (3-9) squad by an embrassing score of 9-3. Tonight’s winning pitcher was Yanks RHP Michael Pineda.

With a 2-1 record, Pineda has been consistent over his last two starts. On Sunday evening and pitching 7.1 innings, Pineda allowed 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, one home run and 6 struckouts within the 96 pitches he threw against the woeful Cards. As long as Pineda isn’t his worst enemy, he may indeed have a career year.

On the flip side of things, it was painful to watch Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright register his third straight loss of the season. For the second time in three games that he’s started this season, Wainwright has failed to pitch five innings. Against New York, Wainwright pitched 4.2 innings in which he allowed 10 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 2 home runs, and 4 strike outs in 98 pitches.

The only good thing about Wainwright’s horrific start is that the season is young.

To be continued…