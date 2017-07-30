Yanks Winning Streak Halted, Hall Of Fame Photos • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a sunny and cool weather Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees six-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt as they lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays. Going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position won’t win games.

Regardless of the loss, the Bronx Bombers still won the four-game series with a 3-1 score. In their last 10 games, they’re 8-2. With the Detroit Tigers arriving to the Bronx for a three-game showdown, the Yankees will have another opportunity to win another series.

On a positive note, today has been a good day. While Rich Mancuso, Daniel Budasoff, and myself covered today’s game from Yankee Stadium, Julio Pabon, Dan Schlossberg, Danny Torres and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Photographer George Napolitano are currently in Cooperstown for today’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Today, they’ve kept me busy. Thanks to George, I’ve posted some of his Hall of Fame photos. From all of us at Latino Sports… Have a nice day and safe travels!

Game Summary: Sunday, July 30, 2017