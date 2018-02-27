Yep, NASL Cancels 2018 Season • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The North American Soccer League (NASL) announced that it has canceled the 2018 Season after failing to receive a preliminary injunction preventing the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) from revoking the NASL’s Division II status.

On September 1, 2017, the USSF’s Board of Directors took a decision to revoke the NASL’s Division II status jeopardizing the future of the league and its member clubs. On September 19, NASL filed an antitrust suit in Federal Court in the Eastern District of New York seeking a preliminary injunction to preserve the NASL’s Division II status while the Court considers the underlying claims.

On November 4, the District Court denied the NASL’s motion for a preliminary injunction and on February 23, 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the District Court’s decision. NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal issued the following statement:

“The focus of the antitrust suit to date has been obtaining a preliminary injunction to save the 2018 Season. Unfortunately, with USSF’s decision and the loss of the preliminary injunction, playing the 2018 Season is no longer a possibility. The focus of the antitrust suit now shifts to securing the long-term advancement of soccer in this country, not only for the NASL, but for all soccer fans, clubs, and communities impacted by the USSF’s restrictions on competition. Also, the NASL is prosecuting a breach of fiduciary duty action against certain USSF Board members for conflicts of interest and derelictions of duty which have harmed the NASL and countless other constituents in U.S. Soccer. The NASL and its clubs will look at all avenues to return to the field for the 2019 Season.”

During the NASL’s hiatus from competition, three NASL members, the Jacksonville Armada FC, Miami FC, and New York Cosmos, will be fielding teams in the National Premier Soccer League with play scheduled to begin on April 15, 2018.