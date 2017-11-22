Yesterday the 21st: Our 1st Presentation On 21 Days Of Clemente. • Latino Sports

Yesterday morning my first event of the day was heading off to one of our local public schools, PS 25 on 149th street near Prospect Ave to speak to fourth and fifth grade students on our annual program, 21 Days Of Clemente. This was our first presentation on this annual event and it was symbolic to have it in November that is recognized as Puerto Rican Heritage month. It was also symbolic that I was making this presentation on the 21st, that is also Roberto Clemente’s #21.

The project, now in its 22nd year is one of the most important community projects that we in Latino Sports love doing. This is our contribution to the students of our community by promoting a sense of value and humanitarianism to the youth of our community by teaching them the values of a great baseball player that died during the holidays of 1970 to help the victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

All the students present enjoyed the presentation so much that they rarely had to be told to be quiet. That to me is a sign if you’re getting through to young students when you speak for more than five minutes. The students were so engaged that they participated in responding to questions and later asking questions on Roberto Clemente.

We believe that by giving students the information of what drove a super star baseball player to give so much to help others might also motivate them to volunteer to help promote Clemente’s values by doing something on Clemente. We believe that this simple gesture can continue to help them understand the value of giving, getting involved and helping others, values that not only will help them, but also help the future of our community.

A composition, a drawing, a poem, a picture anything they do will be accepted and displayed at Roberto Clemente State Park from December 11th to the 31st, 2017.

We want all the students that volunteer and submit something to be highlighted and as such we are working with several other community entities to see what if anything we can do for those that participate. Presently we have reached out to the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, The Bronx Borough Presidents Office, and Major League Baseball.