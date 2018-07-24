Yoenis Cespedes Saga Continues For Mets • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a typical day it was another for Yoenis Cespedes and the New York Mets. Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, and prior to the Mets 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres later on, the Yoenis Cespedes injury to his heels was better than watching that weekly reality show.

Because Cespedes is the highest paid on this Mets roster, and with a contract that is turning out to be highway robbery, he will always be the center of attention. And with an injury that is almost certain to shut down his season there was that recurring drama about medical evaluations, the manager not providing the right answers, and of course Cespedes and assistant GM John Ricco.

So here is the latest about Yoenis Cespedes, and of course this can change again before the Mets take the field for their matinee finale with the Padres Wednesday afternoon.

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list and awaits further evaluation from another doctor who, and according to manager Mickey Callaway is a specialist and out of town. “One of the best in the country,” he said.

Of course there was drama and that is typical with the Mets. We never heard a word from Yoenis Cespedes and when that happens there is always drama. He was in the Mets clubhouse prior to the game Tuesday as the media assembled in the press conference room.

And the wait began. Over an hour and a half, we waited. No Cespedes in the room and no John Ricco. Apparently, the foot specialist was still being sought to see Cespedes because at the end of a confusing evening it was revealed that Cespedes would get this other opinion at some point on Wednesday.

There is the overall consensus that Yoenis Cespedes will be informed that surgery will need to be done on two heels that are essential to his overall play on the field. And now we also are informed, this by Cespedes, that those injuries to his Calves have contributed to his extended time on the disabled list.

In fact, Yoenis Cespedes the past two years has spent more time on the disabled list than on the playing field, 81 games last season with hamstring and quad issues. The hip flexor strain put him on the disabled list May 14th and he returned last Friday night at Yankee Stadium after missing the past 9½ weeks.

This expected surgery to alleviate pain in his heels will cause Cespedes to shut down the remainder of this season and miss half of next.

More time on the disabled list and less on the field is becoming the legacy for Yoenis Cespedes during his tenure in New York. And what is bothersome, is how this “Diva” again gets the special treatment and has this way of avoiding the questions.

This has happened in the past. There was the golf game that was being played when he was on the disabled list last season. Each and every time that Yoenis Cespedes gets hurt and misses an extended period of time, there is always that uncertainty as to when he will return to the lineup.

Tuesday was that other example and for some reason the Mets continued to make this the reality story of their losing season. No announcement when Cespedes or the GM would provide an update as we waited and waited downstairs as game time quickly approached.

Then a Mets head of media relations made his appearance. No site of Cespedes or John Ricco. He said, what the manager didn’t an hour before. Yoenis Cespedes was put on the disabled list and would await further evaluation. An announcement and update would be provided after the game.

Callaway said that specialist would provide a second opinion. So the drama will continue Wednesday and anything is possible. This is the Mets “Diva” Yoenis Cespedes as this team continues this reality show in a losing season.

Stay tuned because this is getting more interesting. More so, the Mets as an organization continue to place themselves in a negative position because they cover up every medical issue that confronts Yoenis Cespedes and the answers are never clear.

And to make matter worse, this is a lost season for the Mets. So it is clear nobody is looking good with the Yoenis Cespedes situation.

