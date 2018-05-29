Young USMNT Debut Against Bolivia [Photos] • Latino Sports

CHESTER, Pa. (May 28, 2018) – First international goals from Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah propelled the USA to a 3-0 friendly victory against Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium on Memorial Day.

The USA’s starting XI took the field with an average age of just 22 years, 160 days old. While the MNT attack took some time to find its footing, the young talent in the USA ranks put on an encouraging display. Weah made a number of threatening runs on the right wing and combined well with Christian Pulisic and Sargent. Weah and Sargent were the two youngest U.S. players on the field and the former U-17 World Cup teammates partnered for some of the MNT’s best opportunities.

The red, white and blue broke through late in the first half. A 37th-minute corner kick from Joe Corona found Walker Zimmerman at the penalty spot, where he rose above his mark to rifle a header into the top right corner and give the USA a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Zimmerman’s first international tally and Corona’s first assist.

After the break, Sargent, playing up top as the lone forward, capitalized on some lackadaisical play from Bolivia by intercepting a pass from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in the penalty box before pinging a low shot off Lampe into the net for a 52nd-minute goal.

Just seven minutes later, Weah also opened his senior account. Left back Antonee Robinson made an impressive run up the left side and drilled a low ball across the top of the six-yard-box for a hard-charging Weah to volley it into the roof of the net to make it 3-0. Both just 18 years old, Sargent and Weah’s goals make them the fifth and fourth youngest goalscorers in MNT history, respectively.

On the defensive end, Zimmerman, debutants Erik Palmer-Brown and Robinson as well as captain for the USA Eric Lichaj put in a solid shift behind a relentless defensive midfield effort from Weston McKennie to help goalkeeper Alex Bono and the U.S. notch a clean sheet.

Next Up: The U.S. Men’s National Team heads to Europe to take on Republic of Ireland on June 2 in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3 p.m. ET; ESPN2, UniMás, UDN) and France on June 9 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, UniMás).