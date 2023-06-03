Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: 2023 Mets Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

2023 Mets Hall of Fame Inductees - Al Leiter, Howard Johnson, Howie Rose, Gary Cohen and Jay Horowitz, who received the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award

⚾️ 2023 Mets Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano on Saturday June 3rd

