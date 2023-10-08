Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers – Game 1 of National League Division Series

2023 National League Division Series – Game One

⚾️ Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

📍Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

📸 Photos captured by Emma Sharon on Saturday October 7th

Final Score: Diamondbacks win 11-2

(Arizona leads series 1-0)

