📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers – Game 1 of National League Division Series

2023 National League Division Series – Game One
Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Photos captured by Emma Sharon on Saturday October 7th
Final Score: Diamondbacks win 11-2
(Arizona leads series 1-0)
