📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies – Game 1 of National League Championship Series

2023 National League Championship Series – Game One
Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies
Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Monday October 16th
Final Score: Phillies win 5-3
(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
