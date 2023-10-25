Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies – Game 7 of National League Championship Series

2023 National League Championship Series – Game Seven

⚾️ Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies

📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Tuesday October 24th

Final Score in Game 7: Diamondbacks win 4-2

(Arizona wins NLCS 4-3 to capture the 2023 NL pennant)

