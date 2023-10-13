📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies – Game 4 of National League Division Series

2023 National League Division Series – Game Four
Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies
Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Thursday October 12th
Final Score: Phillies win 3-1
(Philadelphia win series 3-1)
