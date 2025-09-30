Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League Wild Card

⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – Game 1 of American League Wild Card

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports on Tuesday, September 30th – Boston won by a final score of 3-1 (Red Sox lead the best of three series, 1-0)

