⚾ Freeway Series – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels
📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California
📸 Photos captured by Francisco Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Monday, August 11th – The Angels won by a final score of 7-4
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 4 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Record for Most Home Runs Inside the Parks – Récord de Más Jonrones Dentro de los Parques
Tyrants have always helped each other… The free, never. Disgraceful human condition!… Simón Bolívar....
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Freeway Series – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels
⚾ Freeway Series – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels 📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim,...
-
Baseball/ 14 hours ago
🎥 WATCH: Carlos Correa returns to Houston! (1st at-bat back in Houston since the trade)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content Instagram: @latinosportsoficial Facebook: Latino...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
Joe Espada talks Roberto Clemente, growing number of Puerto Rican-born MLB players and Altuve-Correa superstar duo
BRONX, NY — One clear indication after observing the Astros up close this weekend...