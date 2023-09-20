Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Nestor Cortes receives 2022 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

⚾️ Nestor Cortes receives 2022 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday September 20th

Additional Information on Nestor Cortes winning the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

