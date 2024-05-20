📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners @ New York Yankees
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Monday, May 20th
