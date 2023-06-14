2023 Subway Series
⚾️ New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — Game 1 of 2
Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY
Photos captured on Tuesday June 13th by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 57 mins ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Subway Series, Game 1 of 2 at Citi Field
2023 Subway Series ⚾️ New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — Game 1...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Love pitcher Brusdar Graterol – El pitcher amoroso Brusdar Graterol
“It is better to be wrong than to do nothing”… Fray Javier.- -O-O- BEST...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12, 2023
Below are the complete standings for Phase 1 of fan voting for the 2023...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
LEGENDS & MVP’S – LEYENDAS Y MVP’S
LEGEND… ACUÑA… Ronald Acuña, number one candidate, so far, to win the National MVP...