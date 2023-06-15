Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Subway Series, Game 2 of 2 at Citi Field

 2023 Subway Series

⚾️ New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — Game 2 of 2

📍 Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured on Wednesday June 14th by Bill Menzel and George Napolitano/Latino Sports

