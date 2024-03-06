Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 2024 Spring Training

2024 Spring Training

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

📍George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday, March 6th

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball