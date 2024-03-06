📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees – 2024 Spring Training

2024 Spring Training
Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees
George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL
Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday, March 6th
