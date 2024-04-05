📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees – 2024 Yankees Home Opener

2024 Yankees Home Opener
Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Friday, April 5th
