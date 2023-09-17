CLEVELAND, OHIO — This past Friday September 15th, on Roberto Clemente Day, I had the opportunity and honor in presenting Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase with the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer Award during a special pregame presentation at Progressive Field. An experience I will truly never forget — thanks to Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, the Guardians media and entertainment department, and Major League Baseball.
Essentially, we have all heard of the famous saying “a picture is worth 1,000 words.” So to share my experience with you, provided below are snapshots of ‘Latino Sports in Cleveland.’
Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com
