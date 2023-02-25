Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies – Spring Training

2023 Spring Training

⚾️ New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies 

📍BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Saturday February 25th

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishes Spanish