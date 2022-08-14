1, 2, 3, and 4-run home runs in a game – Jonrones de 1, 2, 3 y 4 carreras en un juego

“What humanity produces the most is garbage. Observe and you will see”… Tomás Céspedes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-The qualifier “unique” or “unique” appears in the notes on baseball, more than in any other sport. “Unique” case, “only” time in 176 years since the creation of the Rules.

The day after tomorrow Tuesday, it will be 102 years since the only hit that, in the Major Leagues, has caused the death of a player, Ray Chapman.

Chapman, who was the shortstop for the Indians, was batting at the Polo Grounds, visiting the Yankees, on the afternoon of Monday, August 16, 1920. The pitcher for New York was Carl Mays, who sent a fastball to his head, which shattered the base of his skull.

He died after a complicated operation, at dawn on the 17th.

Last June 23rd it was 105 years since the only time Babe Ruth, then 22 years old, hit an umpire in the face and knocked him out, lying next to the plate.

Recently, Marcell Ozuna (Braves), was the only case of a hitter out in five possible ways, in a single game…: Fly to the infield, line drive to the outfield, ground ball to the infield, foul to the catcher and strikeout.

The prospect of the Cardinals, Chandler Redmond, a few days ago was the author of a cycle of home runs, of which it has been said that he has made history, but not in the Major Leagues, but in the minors

It is true that hitting for the ladder or for the cycle is to hit a single, double, triple and home run, which has been recorded in the Majors 306 times since the first, by Currey Foley in 1882.

But what is very strange is this cycle of home runs in a game, that is, one without base runners, another with one on base, another with two and a grand slam.

There is no “unique” of this case in the Major Leagues, it has never happened. oh! but yes in the minors by Redmond, Double A infielder, of the San Luis club.

The Sprigfield Cardinals were hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles, and beat them, 21-4, with the notable help of 10 RBIs by Redmond, who drove in two runs in the fifth inning, with three on base in the sixth, solo in the seventh and for three runs in the eighth.

In the minors he has only been seen twice. The other case involved Tyrone Horne, also with a Double-A Cardinals team, the Arkansas Travelers, in July 1998.

“This is hard to believe,” Redmond said at the end of the game, “I can’t describe how I feel.”

—————————————-Español——————————————

Jonrones de 1, 2, 3 y 4 carreras en un juego

“Lo que más produce la humanidad, es basura. Observa y comprobarás”… Tomás Céspedes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).-El calificativo “único” o “única” aparece en las notas sobre beisbol, más de que en cualquier otro deporte.“Único” caso, “única” vez en 176 años desde la creación de las Reglas.

Pasado mañana martes, hará 102 años del único pelotazo que, en Grandes Ligas ha causado la muerte a un pelotero, Ray Chapman.

Chapman, quien era el shortstop de los Indios, bateaba en Polo Grounds, de visita a los Yankees, en la tarde del lunes 16 de agosto de 1920. El lanzador por Nueva York era Carl Mays, quien le envió una recta a la cabeza, que le destrozó la base del cráneo.

Murió tras complicada operación, en la madrugada del 17.

El 23 de junio pasado hizo 105 años de la única vez que Babe Ruth, entonces en sus 22 años de edad, golpeó a un umpire en la cara y lo dejó knockout, acostado al lado del home.

Recientemente, Marcell Ozuna (Bravos), resultó el único caso de un bateador out en cinco formas posibles, en un solo juego…: Con fly al cuadro, línea al out field, roletazo al cuadro, foul al catcher y strikeout.

El prospecto de los Cardenales, Chandler Redmond, hace unos días fue autor de un ciclo de jonrones, del cual se ha dicho que ha hecho historia, pero no en Grandes Ligas, sino en las menores

Cierto que batear para la escalera o para el ciclo, es conectar sencillo, doble, triple y jonrón, lo que se ha registrado en las Mayores 306 veces desde el primero, por Currey Foley en 1882.

Pero lo que sí es muy extraño es ésto del ciclo de jonrones en un juego, o sea, uno sin corredores en las bases, otro con uno embasado, otro con dos y un grand slam.

No hay un “único” de este caso en Grandes Ligas, nunca ha ocurrido. ¡Ah! pero sí en las menores por Redmond, infielder Doble A, del club de San Luis.

Los Cardenales de Sprigfield, recibían a los Sod Poodles de Amarillo, y les ganaron, 21-4, con la notable ayuda de las 10 carreras remolcadas por Redmond, quien la botó para dos carreras en el quinto inning, con tres las en bases en el sexto, solitario en el séptimo y para tres carreras en el octavo.

En las menores se ha visto únicamente dos veces. El otro caso lo protagonizó, Tyrone Horne, también con un equipo Doble A de los Cardenales, los Arkansas Travelers, en julio de 1998.

“Ésto es difícil de creer” dijo Redmond al terminar el juego, “no puedo describir lo que siento”.

