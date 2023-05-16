13 years ago of the imperfect game – Hace 13 años del juego imperfecto

“The Constitution of the United States guarantees all of us freedom of expression. What it does not guarantee is that someone will want to hear you”… George Bush.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – About the phrases about Mother’s Day, JotaVé clarifies me, from Maracaibo: “October 26 is World Mother-in-law Day. The mother-in-law also has her place in the calendar of world celebrations ”… Very grateful, boy!

Felipe Vásquez, from Maracaibo, asks: “How did Latin Americans, aspiring to be professional baseball players, prepare before, if the Academies did not exist?”

Amigo Lip: But there was high quality Double-A amateur baseball. Even most of the players received fees for playing. On other occasions local professional teams hired them and sent them to the minors.

David J. Cruz M. of Orlando, asks: “Do you think Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent or will they trade him sooner?”

Amigo Davo: Angels executives haven’t said they’ll keep him.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, Sonora, asks: “What is a sweeper?” .

Amigo Chucho: A slider with strange movements.

Edwin Guaiquirian, from Barcelona, Anzoátegui, asks: “Will it ever be possible to declare that game pitched by Armando Galarraga perfect?”

Friend Ed: No. And Armando doesn’t like it. The most famous perfect games have been Don Larsen’s in the 1956 World Series and his, on June 2, 2010, almost 13 years ago, with the Tigers and against the Indians.

Nobody would remember that, if the first-hand umpire, Jim Joyce, hadn’t called at the end of the game, safe Jason Donald, who was out.

Armando has expressed that he does not want any change in the decision.

Tokyo’s Mario Rupertio asks, “What’s the hardest major league record to break?”

Amigo Mayo: The 511 Cy Young wins and the eight RBIs in one inning by Fernando Tatis Sr.

José M. Menéndez, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “True, that before Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs, the mark was just over a hundred?”

Amigo Teo…: At the end of his last season, in 1935, Ruth had hit 714 home runs, his record, 38 years before the mark, had been 138, 127 inside the field, set by infielder Roger Connor, who played with six teams , for 18 years in the Majors.

In 1920, Ruth hit 54 home runs, while all the St. Louis Browns had 50.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Hace 13 años del juego imperfecto

“La Constitución de Estados Unidos nos garantiza a todos la libertad de expresión. Lo que no garantiza es que alguien quiera oírte”… George Bush.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Acerca de las frases sobre El Día de la Madre, me aclara JotaVé, desde Maracaibo: “El 26 de octubre se celebra el Día Mundial de la Suegra. La madre política también tiene su lugar en el calendario de celebraciones mundiales”… ¡Muy agradecido, muchachón!.

Felipe Vásquez, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cómo se preparaban antes los latinoamericanos, aspirantes a ser peloteros profesionales, si no existían las Academias?”.

Amigo Lip: Pero había un beisbol aficionado Doble A de alta calidad. Incluso, la mayoría de los jugadores recibían honorarios por jugar. En otras oportunidades los equipos profesionales locales los contrataban y les enviaban a las menores.

David J. Cruz M. de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Considera que Shohei Ohtani será agente libre o lo cambiarán antes?”.

Amigo Davo: Los ejecutivos de los Angelinos no han dicho que lo retendrán.

Jesús Salcido, de Nogales, Sonora, pregunta: “¿Qué es sweeper?” .

Amigo Chucho: Una slider con movimientos extraños.

Edwin Guaiquirian, de Barcelona, Anzoátegui, pregunta: “¿Será posible que alguna vez declaren perfecto aquel juego lanzado por Armando Galarraga?”.

Amigo Ed: No. Y a Armando no le conviene. Los juegos perfectos más famosos han sido, el de Don Larsen en la Serie Mundial de 1956 y ese suyo, el dos de junio de 2010, hace ya casi 13 años, con los Tigres y frente a los Indios.

Nadie se acordaría de eso, de no haber cantado al final del juego, el umpire de primera, Jim Joyce, safe a Jason Donald, quien fue out.

Armando ha expresado que no desea ningún cambio en la decisión.

Mario Rupertio, de Tokyo, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el record de Grandes Ligas más difícil de batir?”.

Amigo Mayo: Las 511 victorias de Cy Young y las ocho carreras impulsadas en un inning por Fernando Tatis padre.

José M. Menéndez, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Cierto, que antes del record de Babe Ruth, de 714 jonrones, la marca era de apenas más de cien?”.

Amigo Teo…: Al terminar su última temporada, en 1935, Ruth había sacado 714 jonrones, su record, 38 años antes la marca, había sido de 138, 127 dentro del campo, impuesta por el infielder Roger Connor, quien jugó con seis equipos, durante 18 años en las Mayores.

En 1920, Ruth conectó 54 cuadrangulares, mientras que todos los Carmelitas de San Luis, sumaron 50.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5