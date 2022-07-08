JULIO RODRÍGUEZ, RHYS HOSKINS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Jonathan Davis Makes Courageous Diving Catch to Claim Play of the Week

Rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Rodríguez, who was awarded his second consecutive AL Rookie of the Month Award on Saturday, earned his first career Player of the Week Award and is Seattle’s second winner this season, following his teammate Ty France for the week ending April 24th. Hoskins similarly claimed his first career Player of the Week Award and is Philadelphia’s second winner in 2022, previously done by his All-Star teammate Bryce Harper for the period ending May 15th.

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners (@jrodshow44)

The dynamic outfielder hit .360 (9-for-25) with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBI, a stolen base and an .880 slugging percentage over seven games played.

The 21-year-old became the fastest player in Major League history to amass 15-or-more home runs and 20-or-more stolen bases in his career, reaching the milestone in just 81 games.

Became the third player in franchise history to log at least 15 homers and 20 stolen bases before the All-Star break, joining Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Ruppert Jones (1979). Joined Mike Trout (2013) as the only players in MLB history to do so at age 21-or-younger.

The Dominican Republic native enters play today on an eight-game hitting streak dating back to June 27th, including a pair of multi-hit efforts and two instances in which he homered in consecutive games.

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (@rhystothehoskins)

The slugging first baseman posted a slash line of .421/.520/1.158 with six runs, eight hits, two doubles, four home runs, five RBI and five walks across six games.

Homered in three consecutive games from Wednesday – Friday, the second time he has done so this year (also May 9 th -11 th ). Enters play today having homered in four of his last five outings.

-11 ). Enters play today having homered in four of his last five outings. Since June 7 th , the California native is batting .344 (32-for-93) with seven doubles, nine round-trippers, 16 RBI and a 1.173 OPS over 26 appearances (25 starts). His .731 slugging percentage leads all Major League hitters during that span.

, the California native is batting .344 (32-for-93) with seven doubles, nine round-trippers, 16 RBI and a 1.173 OPS over 26 appearances (25 starts). His .731 slugging percentage leads all Major League hitters during that span. The 29-year-old is joined by Yordan Alvarez, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and his teammate Kyle Schwarber as the only players in the Majors with 35 extra-base hits, 40 runs and 40 walks on the season.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani (.300, 4 XBH; 1-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Los Angeles Angels; outfielder Harold Ramírez (.414, 7 R, 12 H, 3 2B) of the Tampa Bay Rays; infielder Amed Rosario (.414, 5 R, 12 H, 3 XBH) of the Cleveland Guardians; outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.385, 7 R, 10 H, 4 2B) and All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (9 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI) of the Toronto Blue Jays; All-Star first baseman José Abreu (.500, 5 R, 12 H, 3 2B) of the Chicago White Sox; starting pitchers Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 14.0 IP, 18 SO) and Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 14 SO, 0 BB) of the Houston Astros; and Julio’s All-Star teammate Robbie Ray (1-0, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP, 20 SO).

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included rookie shortstop Christopher Morel (.385, 7 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI) of the Chicago Cubs; All-Star starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 0.82 ERA, 18 SO, 0 BB) of the Milwaukee Brewers; first baseman C.J. Cron (.333, 8 H, 2 HR, 11 RBI) and infielder Brendan Rodgers (.421, 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI) of the Colorado Rockies; third baseman Austin Riley (.435, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) of the Atlanta Braves; All-Star starter Luis Castillo (1-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 17 SO) of the Cincinnati Reds; and All-Star first baseman Josh Bell (.455, 4 R, 10 H, 5 2B) of the Washington Nationals.

ELECTRIC PLAY OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Diving Catch by Jonathan Davis of the Milwaukee Brewers

June 29th at TB – Watch It Here

Outfielder Jonathan Davis of the Milwaukee Brewers earned his third career Play of the Week Award, having most recently won with the Toronto Blue Jays in September 2020, and is Milwaukee’s first winner since his teammate Luis Urías in July 2021. Davis joins former Brewer Lorenzo Cain as the only Major League players since the award was introduced in 2019 with three honors. Additionally, the Brewers’ seven Play of the Week awards since 2019 ranks first in all of Baseball. In the bottom of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Davis sprinted to deep-center field to lay out and make the fully extended diving catch. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Ryan McKenna’s diving grab in left field; Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s diving backhanded snag and throw across the diamond; Manny Machado’s barehanded play on a slow ground ball to nab Trea Turner at first base; and Gilberto Celestino’s throw home from center field to save a run.