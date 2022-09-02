Hot sex at MLB games

“I am not an atheist. Atheists are also believers, because they believe that God does not exist”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Cairo class. The White Sox consider Miguel Cairo “a bright future Major League manager.” But general manager Rick Hahn warned that “this is not the best time to talk about it, when the incumbent, Tony LaRussa, is out of action due to health problems and the Venezuelan takes the job as an interim.”

Cairo, a native of Anaco, 48, has been a bench coach in Chicago for two seasons. He was tremendously useful in the Major Leagues for 17 years, with 11 teams, and retired after the 2012 season.

The White Sox woke up yesterday in third place in the Central Division with 64-66, behind the Indios, 68-60 and the Twins, 67-62.

It just seems. Bryce Harper (Phillies), like many bigleaguers, seems to be a fan of superstitions. He appears in the field wearing a necklace that appears to be made of pearls.

Big league sex. According to the indicators, it has become very fashionable to have sex in a stadium where Major League teams play. In Oakland last week, police arrested a young man and woman who, not too hidden by bleachers, were into the sport of sex, so evidently they didn’t care about the Mariners-Athletics game.

And now, a young couple, she was beautiful, were found at the top of the stands in the middle of sexual act, during a game, in the Blue Jay stadium with the visiting Cubs. They were not arrested, they were just taken out of the park. A reporter asked the boy why, and he replied, “It’s cheaper than a hotel room.”

“We live in the richest era of technology, but we have lost the love for people and for communication”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

** Historic and beautiful that Albert Pujols from Cuba reminds Babe Ruth by dint of home runs, 74 years after his death… ** Speaking of home runs, they exhibit in the Hall of Fame the bat with which Mickey Mantle took his 565 foot home run. The most interesting thing is that this bat was not Mantle’s. He borrowed it from his teammate, Loren Babe, who only hit two home runs in her two-season career, 1952 and 1953.

“The passion for literature, like all good vices, increases over the years”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

