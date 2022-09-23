Three candidates for the Cy Young L. National – res candidatos al Cy Young L.Nacional

“Queen Elizabeth ruled for 70 years, I have been a reporter for more than 75 years, she and I have been in our seventies by profession.” J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** Babe Ruth’s grandson, Tom Stevens, 70, knows Aaron Judge personally, and compares him to his grandfather, “not just because of the power at bat, but also because he’s a very tall man with character and a naive child’s smile”… ** Among those qualified for the postseason, the Dodgers are the worst in terms of the closer. But that’s not the drama, rather the starters now don’t know how to pitch after the sixth inning… ** What has Juan Soto done at bat since he joined the Padres? He’s batting 205, with four home runs, in 40 games…

“Many times, the best change of players is the one that is not done”… Anonymous.

** 2022 NL Cy Young candidates: Julio Urías, ERA 2.27, WHIP (walks plus hits per nine innings) 0.952, hits allowed per nine innings 6.5; Sandy Alcantara, 2.37, 1,013, 7.0; Max Fried, 252, 1.015, 7.05… ** By the way, before he was 10 years old, Urías underwent 10 operations on his left eye. And three more, as an adult…

“That Fire Department had an old and useless pump car, but they used it only to deal with false alarms”… Pacomio.-

** The most bombastic World Series this October would be Astros-Dodgers. And the World Series that would make the executives of the television networks, Brewers-Indians weep… I mean, right?… ** “I’m not after anything,” Albert Pujols has said, “when I’ll have finished this season as a baseball player too”… ** Only three pitchers have managed to throw six complete games in the last 10 years, Chris Sale in 2016, Clayton Kershaw in 2014 and Justin Verlander in 2012. Now, Sandy Alcántara is about to get involved in that small group equaling them, because he has already completed his fifth complete work of the year.

** In the entire history of baseball, only two Latin American natives have hit 50 or more doubles in a season twice, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. And José Ramírez, who rang 56 in 2017, has collected 42 this year… It will dawn and we will see!…

“When I was a child, for 10 cents I could see two movies in the cinema. Now in the hospital, a plasma cost me 500 dollars and they gave me the same two films”… JV.

———————-Español————————-

Tres candidatos al Cy Young L.Nacional

“La Reina Isabel gobernó durante 70 años, yo llevó más de 75 años de reportero, ella y yo hemos sido setentones de profesión”. J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** El nieto de Babe Ruth, Tom Stevens, de 70 años, conoce personalmente a Aaron Judge, y lo compara con su abuelo, “no solo por el poder al bate, sino porque también es un hombre muy alto con carácter y sonrisa de niño inocentón”… ** Entre los clasificados para la postemporada, los Dodgers son los peores en cuanto al cerrador. Pero ese no es el drama, sino que los abridores ahora no saben lanzar después del sexto inning… **¿Qué ha hecho Juan Soto al bate desde que llegó a los Padres? Batea para 205, con cuatro jonrones, en 40 juegos…

“Muchas veces, el mejor cambio de peloteros es aquel que no se hace”… Anónimo.

** Candidatos al Cy Young 2022 de la Nacional: Julio Urías, efectividad 2.27, WHIP (bases por bolas más hits cada nueve innings) 0.952, incogibles permitidos en cada nueve innings 6.5; Sandy Alcántara, 237, 1.013, 7.0; Max Fried, 252, 1.015, 7.05… ** Por cierto, antes de cumplir sus 10 años de edad, a Urías le practicaron 10 operaciones en el ojo izquierdo. Y tres más, ya siendo adulto…

“Aquel Cuerpo de Bomberos tenía un viejo e inservible carro bomba, pero lo usaban solamente para atender las falsas alarmas”… Pacomio.-

** La Serie Mundial más rimbombante en este octubre, sería Astros-Dodgers. Y la Serie Mundial que haría llorar a chorros a los ejecutivos de las cadenas de televisión, Cerveceros-Indios… Digo yo, ¿no?… ** “No ando detrás de nada”, ha dicho Albert Pujols, “cuando termine la temporada habré terminado yo también como jugador de beisbol”… ** Sólo tres lanzadores han logrado tirar seis juegos completos en los últimos 10 años, Chris Sale en 2016, Clayton Kershaw en 2014 y Justin Verlánder en 2012. Ahora, Sandy Alcántara está por meterse en ese reducido grupo igualándolos, porque ya culminó su quinta labor completa del año.

** En toda la historia del beisbol, solamente dos nativos de Latinoamérica han logrado conectar 50 o más dobles en una temporada dos veces, Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera. Y José Ramírez, quien sonó 56 en 2017, ha coleccionado 42 este año… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

“Cuando era niño, por 10 centavos podía ver en el cine dos películas. Ahora en el hospital, me costó 500 dólares un plasma y me pusieron las misma dos películas”… JV.

