Yesterday the Houston Astros won game 6 of the 2022 World Series. I know that most of the fans watching the game yesterday were evenly split between both teams. That was my take watching the game back in New York. However, I had met a mother and daughter that had just arrived from Puerto Rico. When I asked her about the game, she told me that everywhere she went in Puerto Rico people were watching game. I asked her, who were they rooting? She did not hesitate, “Puerto Rico is rooting for the Astros.” She continued; “they have two good Puerto Rican catchers in the team.
The following is an article published in the Astros.com official site that gives you the details.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 45 mins ago
Astros 2022 World Series Champions!
Yesterday the Houston Astros won game 6 of the 2022 World Series. I know...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Díaz And Mets Reach A Deal
New York – The World Series concluded Saturday evening and Thursday 30 teams can...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
The week of Monterrey, Nuevo León has arrived – Ha llegado la semana de Monterrey, Nuevo León
“A triple is often a double hit by a fast runner, just like a...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
Wheeler vs. Valdez in Game 6 of Fall Classic
NEW YORK– History will be made this weekend at Minute Maid Park as confetti...