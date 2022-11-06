Astros 2022 World Series Champions!

Yesterday the Houston Astros won game 6 of the 2022 World Series. I know that most of the fans watching the game yesterday were evenly split between both teams. That was my take watching the game back in New York. However, I had met a mother and daughter that had just arrived from Puerto Rico. When I asked her about the game, she told me that everywhere she went in Puerto Rico people were watching game. I asked her, who were they rooting? She did not hesitate, “Puerto Rico is rooting for the Astros.” She continued; “they have two good Puerto Rican catchers in the team.

The following is an article published in the Astros.com official site that gives you the details.

Astros World Series Champions