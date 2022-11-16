Latino Sports 1st Auction of Sports Collectibles for a worthy cause

Bronx, NY: Latino Sports has been invited to conduct an auction at the prestigious Urayoán Awards being held this coming Saturday, November 19th at Scavello’s on City Island. The event is part of several festivities taking place throughout the city and state as part of Puerto Rican Heritage Month.

The Gala event which is centered on the contributions that the Puerto Rican community has made to New York will award three Puerto Ricans that have made the community proud. First Deputy NYPD Commissioner, Edward A. Caban; Honorable NYS Associate Judge Court of Appeals, Jenny Rivera, and NYC Puerto Rican Sheriff, Anthony Miranda who has a history of activism and supporting many community causes. This first Urayoán awards is geared to bridging the gap in the judicial system in New York.

The event has generated much support and pride outside of New York City and from the island of Puerto Rico to the extent that the invocation will be done by Archbishop of San Juan, Roberto González who had many of his priesthood days in the South Bronx. In addition, Puerto Rico’s native brewing company, Cervecera de Puerto Rico has donated cases of the only Puerto Rican beer, Medalla for the event.

Latino Sports will be conducting its first ever silent auction of several Puerto Rican sports collectibles, including several rare items, and donating the proceeds to the event’s sponsor, Respect & Justice for Puerto Rico, Inc. an organization dedicated to educating and raising awareness on the issue of the Jones Act, a U.S. maritime law that adversely affects the basic economy of every citizen on the island.

Latino Sports is proud to support this worthy cause that MLB has also sponsored.