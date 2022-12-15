Shortstop to earn more than anyone in history – Shortstop a cobrar más que nadie en la historia

“The advantages of nudism are obvious”… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: There were a few World Series, before the first Latin American native appeared in one of them. Do you remember who it was and when?

The Answer: It happened in one of the most remembered Series, because it was when in 1919 eight White Stockings were sold to gamblers. The Reds won it in eight games (it was a maximum of nine) and among their relievers was Adolfo Luque, a Cuban, who in two appearances, five innings, did not allow a run and was connected with one hit. But he did not win, nor did he lose, nor did he save.

If they fulfill the contract they just signed, the Giants will have the Puerto Rican, Carlos Correa, for 13 years, until 2035, and they will pay him the largest sum received by a shortstop, 350 million dollars, equal to 26 million 923 per season.

Of course, Corey Seagar (Rangers), receives 31 million 500 anally; and Trea Turner (Philies), 27,272,727. But what’s biggest in the story for the 28-year-old Correa is the sum total of the deal.

Another of the position with multi-million fees is Xander Bogaerts (Padres), 280 million for 11 campaigns. And the former Braves, Dansby Swanson, who until yesterday remained free, will sign for another boodoggle of dollars.

The Mighty Astros 2023. The Astros are trying to further bolster their already powerful roster.

After José Abreu, they are also trying to take the slugger, Daulton Varsho, about whom they were dealing with the Diamondbacks yesterday. The 26-year-old hit 27 home runs this year, drove in 74 runs and stole 16 bases in 151 games. Varsho can play efficiently in the outfield and as a receiver.

In Houston they do not believe that the Cuban, Yuly Gurriel, who is a free agent, will return. The Astros have also lost Puerto Rican catcher from Naguabo, Martín Maldonado, who has retired when he will turn 37 on August 16.

Yankees and Rodón agree. The Yankees were about to sign 30-year-old left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón yesterday, free from the Giants, with whom he left these numbers in the last two seasons: 27-13, 2.67 and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Twins and Cardinals also have interest in the eight-year veteran lefty, but he said he prefers the Yankees.

Rodón aspires to a contract for seven seasons. The Yankees do not want to sign him for more than three years… It will dawn and we will see!

Shortstop a cobrar más que nadie en la historia

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Se celebraron unas cuantas Series Mundiales, antes de que apareciera en una de ellas el primer nativo de Latinoamérica. ¿Recuerdas quién fue y cuándo?

La Respuesta: Ocurrió en una de las Series más recordadas, porque fue cuando en 1919 ocho Medias Blancas se vendieron a los apostadores. Los Rojos la ganaron en ocho juegos (era un máximo de nueve) y entre sus relevistas figuró Adolfo Luque, cubano, quien en dos apariciones, cinco innings, no permitió carrera alguna y le conectaron, un hit. Pero no ganó, ni perdió, ni salvó.

Si cumplen el contrato que acaban de firmar, los Gigantes tendrán al boricua, Carlos Correa, durante 13 años, hasta 2035, y le pagarán la suma más grandes recibida por un shortstop, 350 millones de dólares, igual a 26 millones 923 por temporada.

Por supuesto, Corey Seagar (Rangers), recibe 31 millones 500 analmente; y Trea Turner (Philies), 27.272.727. Pero lo que es mayor en la historia para Correa, de 28 años, es la suma total de la negociación.

Otro de la posición con honorarios de mutimillones, es Xander Bogaerts (Padres), 280 millones por 11 campañas. Y el ex de los Bravos, Dansby Swanson, quien hasta ayer permaneció libre, firmará por otro totopochal de dólares.

Los poderosos Astros 2023,

Los Astros tratan de reforzar aún más su ya poderoso róster.

Tras José Abreu, tratan de llevarse también al slugger, Daulton Varsho, acerca de quien tomaron ayer con los Diamondbacks. El mozo, de 26 años, disparó 27 jonrones este año, remolcó 74 carreras y robó 16 bases en 151 juegos. Varsho puede jugar con eficiencia en el outfield y como receptor.

En Houston no cree que el cubano, Yuly Gurriel, quien es agente libre, regrese. También han perdido los Astros al receptor puertorriqueño de Naguabo, Martín Maldonado, quien se ha retirado cuando cumplirá sus 37 el 16 de agosto.

Yankees y Rodón de acuerdo. Los Yankees estaban por firmar ayer al lanzador zurdo de 30 años, Carlos Rodón, libre de los Gigantes, con quienes dejaron estos números en las dos últimas temporadas: 27-13, 2.67 y 12.2 ponches cada nueve entradas.

Twins y Cardenales también tienen interés en el zurdo veterano de ocho temporadas, pero él dijo que prefiere a los Yankees.

Rodón aspira contrato por siete temporadas. Los Yankees no lo quieren firmar por más de tres años… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

