20 have hit for 400 or more – 20 han bateado para 400 o más

“Seen up close, life is a tragedy, but seen from afar it’s a joke”… Charlie Chaplin.

Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thanks.

Rafael Ávila, from Orlando, asks: Has there been in the Major Leagues, like Ted Williams, other hitters of 400 or more in a season, for example, Stan Musial?

Friend Rafa: Musial hit 426, 20 hits in 47 at-bats, in his first year, coincidentally 1941, the same as Williams’ 406, 185 hits in 456 at-bats. Another 18 have hit for 400 or more, including three hitting three times. Ed Delahanty, Ty Cobb, and Rogers Hornsby.

Lope Nieves, from Valencia, asks: “When do you come to Venezuela for a conference, how was the mess in Omar Vizquel’s book with José Mesa, what was Manny Trillo like as a second baseman, who will be the next Venezuelan manager in the Major Leagues? ”.

Friend Lop: Like Pythagoras: 1) I will go when they take me. 2) Omar cited some of Mesa’s failures as a reliever, who got angry and said he would kill him, but he hasn’t killed him; 3) Trillo has been one of the best second basemen in history: 4) There are many very good candidates.

José Gómez, from Banning California, asks: “Who will determine or how will it be established, how much the infielders will be able to move, now that the shift is prohibited due to the Rule change, and what will be the sanction if someone deviates from the rule? established?”.

Friend Pepe: The text of the Rule will bring all these explanations.

Luis Díaz, from Miami, comments and asks…: “The narratives of Venezuelan baseball for Miami are horrible. I see the transmissions without audio. And who have been for you the best baseball narrators in Spanish?

Amigo Rubo…: There have been many stars, headed by Buck Canel and Pancho Pepe Cróquer. Also Hernán Botello, from Panama; from Mexico, Gustavo López Moreno, Lalo Orvañanos, Pedro (El Mago) Septién, Domingo (El Mulato) Septién, Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel, Eduardo Ortega; from Nicaragua, Sucre Fresh, René Cárdenas, from the Dominican Republic, Lilín Díaz, Billy Berroa; from Colombia, Edgar Perea.

The Cubans, Rafael Rubí, Cuco Conde, Orlando Sánchez Diago, Manolo de la Reguera, René (Cañitas) Cañizares, Felo Ramírez; from Venezuela, Delio Amado León, Carlos Tovar Bracho, Alcides Delgado, Alfonso Saer, Arturo Celestino Álvarez (El Premier), Luis Enrique Arias, Focion Serrano, José Aníbal Manzo, Alvis Cedeño, Beto Perdomo, Beto Villa, Carlitos Feo.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

20 han bateado para 400 o más

“Vista de cerca, la vida es una tragedia, pero vista de lejos es un chiste”… Charlie Chaplin.

Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Rafael Ávila, de Orlando, pregunta: ¿Ha habido en Grandes Ligas, como Ted Williams, otros bateadores de 400 o más en una temporada, por ejemplo, Stán Musial?”.

Amigo Rafa: Musial bateó 426, 20 hits en 47 turnos, en su primera año, coincidencialmente 1941, el mismo de los 406 de Williams, 185 incogibles en 456 turnos. Otros 18 han bateado para 400 o más, incluso tres lo lograron tres veces. Ed Delahanty, Ty Cobb y Rogers Hornsby.

Lope Nieves, de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Cuándo vienes a Venezuela para una conferencia, cómo fue el lío del libro de Omar Vizquel con José Mesa, qué tal era Manny Trillo como segunda base, quién será el próximo mánager venezolano en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Lop: Como Pitágoras: 1) Iré cuando me lleven. 2) Omar citó algunas fallas de Mesa como relevista, quien se enojó y dijo que lo mataría, pero no lo ha matado; 3) Trillo ha sido de los mejores segundas bases en la historia: 4) Hay muchos y muy buenos candidatos.

José Gómez, de Banning California, pregunta: “¿Quién determinará o cómo se va a establecer, cuánto se podrán mover los infielders, ahora que está prohibido el shift por el cambio de Regla, y cuál será la sanción si alguien se sale de lo establecido?”.

Amigo Pepe: El texto de la Regla traerá todas esas explicaciones.

Luis Díaz, de Miami, comenta y pregunta…: “Horribles las narraciones de la pelota venezolana para Miami. Veo las transmisiones sin audio. Y ¿quiénes han sido para usted los mejores narradores de beisbol en castellano?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Ha habido muchos estelares, encabezados por Buck Canel y Pancho Pepe Cróquer. También Hernán Botello, de Panamá; de México, Gustavo López Moreno, Lalo Orvañanos, Pedro (El Mago) Septién, Domingo (El Mulato) Septién, Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel, Eduardo Ortega; de Nicaragua, Sucre Fresh, René Cárdenas, de Dominicana, Lilín Díaz, Billy Berroa; de Colombia, Edgar Perea.

Los cubanos, Rafael Rubí, Cuco Conde, Orlando Sánchez Diago, Manolo de la Reguera, René (Cañitas) Cañizares, Felo Ramírez; de Venezuela, Delio Amado León, Carlos Tovar Bracho, Alcides Delgado, Alfonso Saer, Arturo Celestino Álvarez (El Premier), Luis Enrique Arias, Foción Serrano, José Aníbal Manzo, Alvis Cedeño, Beto Perdomo, Beto Villa, Carlitos Feo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

