2022 Futures All-Star Game: American League

📸 Photo: Major League Baseball

Los Angeles, California — The bright sun that beams over Los Angeles will reflect the bright lights of a major league baseball stadium for the Future All-Stars, who will take the field at Dodgers Stadium for the 2022 MLB Futures All-Star Game on July 16, 2022. 50 minor league players will represent their clubs and have a chance to show off their talents in front of Major League All-Stars, carrying the hopes and aspirations of one-day becoming big league All-Stars themselves.

There will be 17 internationally-born players representing the American and National League. The American League has eight players of Latino and Caribbean origin on its roster four from the Dominican Republic, two from Cuba, one from Venezuela, and one from Curaçao.

Here are the eight Latino players who will represent the American League at the Futures All-Star Game:

Brayan Bello

Samana, Dominican Republic

Red Sox, Worcester Red Sox (International League/ AAA)

2022 Statistics: 10-4, 2.33 ERA, 15 G, 14 GS, 85.0 IP, 114 SO

Wilmer Flores

Valencia, Venezuela

Detroit Tigers, Erie SeaWolves (Eastern League/ AA)

2022 Statistics: 4-2, 2.19 ERA, 16 G, 15 GS, 61.2 IP, 87 SO

Yosver Zulueta

Remedios, Cuba

Toronto Blue Jays, Vancouver Canadians (Northwest League/ A+)

2022 Statistics: 1-4, .370 ERA, 11 G, 11 GS, 41.1 IP, 63 SO

Yainer Díaz

Azua, Dominican Republic

Houston Astros Azua, Dominican Republic, Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Pacific Coast League/ A+)

2022 Statistics: .297 AVG, 14 HR, 63 RBI, 94 H, .847 OPS

Jhonkensy Noel

Cleveland Guardians, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic (Akron Rubberducks/ Eastern League/ AA)

2022 Statistics: .216 AVG, 25 HR, 54 RBI, 61 H, .809 OPS

Ceddanne Rafaela

Willemstad, Boston Red Sox, Curaçao Portland Sea Dogs (Eastern League/ AA)

2022 Statistics: .312 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI, 98 H, .987 OPS

Oscar Colas

Santiago de Cuba, Chicago White Sox, Winston-Salem Dash (South Atlantic League/ A+)

2022 Statistics: .315 AVG, 7 HR, 44 RBI, 81 H, .851 OPS

Jasson Dominguez

Esperanza, Dominican Republic, New York Yankees, Tampa Tarpons (Florida State League/ A)

2022 Statistics: .265 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 73 H, .813 OPS