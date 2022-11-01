2022 Rawlings Gold Glove winners

📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

PHILADELPHIA — As the stage gets set for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park, the accolades are rolled out. From baseball’s most prestigious award honoring “The Great One,” the Roberto Clemente Award, to the defensive jewel honors of the Rawlings Gold Gloves Awards. The Gold Gloves commemorates the best defensive players in the league at each position and elevates the meaning of “defense wins games.”

The 2022 finalists transcended their positions and saw a slew of veterans and rookies battle it out for the defensive reign. Before the first pitch was thrown in front of an ocean of fans representing the red and white Phillies, ESPN announced the Gold Glove winners. Listed below are the winners of the 2022 American League and National League Gold Gloves:

American League Gold Glove winners (Number of career Gold Gloves):

P: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians (1)

C: José Trevino, New York Yankees (1)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Toronto Blue Jays (1)

2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians (1)

SS: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros (1)

3B: Ramón Urías, Baltimore Orioles (1)

LF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians (1)

CF: Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians (1)

RF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (1)

Utility: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees (6)

National League Gold Gloves winners (Number of career Gold Gloves):

P: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves (3)

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (1)

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks (1)

2B: Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies (1)

SS: Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves (1)

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (10)

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (1)

CF: Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres (2)

RF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (6)

Utility: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals (1)

Six of the 20 winners are from Latin America or have Latin roots, ranging from México (Urías), Venezuela (Giménez), Dominican Republic (Peña), Canada (Guerrero Jr.), Texas (Trevino), and California (Arenado). Houston Astros Jeremy Peña is the first-ever rookie to win the award at shortstop and is one of three rookies to win the Gold Glove honors in 2022 (alongside Kwan and Donovan), the first time three rookies are taking home the defensive hardware. “So I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing. But it’s pretty cool. Pretty cool,” Peña said on being the first rookie to accept a Gold Glove at shortstop. The Cleveland Guardians — who were the surprise AL Central champions with a young talented roster — are taking four Gold Gloves to Progressive Field, the most by an organization in this year’s Gold Glove class.