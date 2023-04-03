2022 LATINO MVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

BRONX, N.Y. (April 3, 2023) — For 33 years Latino Sports has worked to recognize Latinos in the sports industry by bridging the gap between professional athletes and our Latino and non-Latino community. The awards started when Rubén Sierra did not win the American League Most Valuable Player Award following the 1989 season (.306 average, 29 home runs, 116 RBI) and many sports professionals believed that perhaps Mr. Sierra was overlooked. As a result, the LatinoMVP Award was born in 1990 to recognize Sierra and Latino players, who rightfully deserved recognition for their achievements.
The award was created to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and to become the role models that many young Latino and non-Latino children need to see.
Today the award is considered the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino Baseball Players and voted on by members of Latino Sports, Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) and Latino Sports writers throughout the country, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Eight Latino players will be receiving the 2022 LatinoMVP Award in their respective category. The recipients have performed at the highest level and have showcased their abilities throughout the 2022 season, earning them the most prestigious award for a Latino athlete. Latino Sports will proudly present the awards to each winner at their home stadiums during Hispanic Heritage Month in September.
2022 Latino MVP Award Winners
Latino American League MVP
Yordan Álvarez – Houston Astros
Latino National League MVP
Manny Machado – San Diego Padres
Latino MVP American League Pitcher
Nestor Cortes Jr. – New York Yankees
Latino MVP National League Pitcher
Sandy Alcántara – Miami Marlins
Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer
Emmanuel Clase – Cleveland Guardians
Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer
Edwin Díaz – New York Mets
Latino MVP American League Rookie
Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners
Latino MVP National League Rookie
Oneil Cruz – Pittsburgh Pirates
