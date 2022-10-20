Connect with us

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Tuesday, Nov. 1

  1. LOUIS, MO – Oct. 20, 2022 – Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition “Baseball Tonight” broadcast on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. The show will air on-field prior to game four of the MLB® World Series from the National League host ballpark.

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are tied for the most finalists, with five positions per team.

This year also marks the first time utility players have been included in the list of Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. Rawlings announced the addition of the utility role to the list of Award recipients last month.

“The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists perfectly represent an unforgettable and exciting season of baseball marked by amazing displays of defense,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. “Rawlings congratulates all of the deserving finalists, and we can’t wait to name the next class of winners deemed ‘the Finest in the Field®’”

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team’s manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers’ and coaches’ votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE 

Position Player Team
P José Berríos Toronto Blue Jays
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians
Jameson Taillon New York Yankees
C Jose Trevino New York Yankees
Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners
Sean Murphy Oakland Athletics
1B Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins
2B Jonathan Schoop Detroit Tigers
Marcus Semien Texas Rangers
Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians
3B Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays
Ramón Urías Baltimore Orioles
José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians
SS Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox
Jeremy Peña Houston Astros
Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins
LF Brandon Marsh Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew Benintendi Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees
Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians
CF Myles Straw Cleveland Guardians
Cedric Mullins Baltimore Orioles
Michael A. Taylor Kansas City Royals
RF Max Kepler Minnesota Twins
Jackie Bradley Jr. Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays
Kyle Tucker Houston Astros
Utility Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees
Luis Rengifo Los Angeles Angels

NATIONAL LEAGUE

 

Position Player Team
P Max Fried Atlanta Braves
Tyler Anderson Los Angeles Dodgers
Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers
C Tomás Nido New York Mets
Travis d’Arnaud Atlanta Braves
J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies
1B Matt Olson Atlanta Braves
Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks
2B Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals
Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies
Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres
3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals
Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies
Ke’Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates
SS Ha-Seong Kim San Diego Padres
Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves
Miguel Rojas Miami Marlins
LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs
David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers
CF Victor Robles Washington Nationals
Trent Grisham San Diego Padres
Alek Thomas Arizona Diamondbacks
RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres
Daulton Varsho Arizona Diamondbacks
Utility Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals
Daulton Varsho Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2022 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 10 former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Tuesday, Nov. 1, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 11.

