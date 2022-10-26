2022 WORLD SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

The 118th Fall Classic Between the Astros and the Phillies Will Appear Exclusively

on FOX, FOX Deportes and ESPN Radio; The World Series Is Presented by Capital One

Major League Baseball today announced the entire broadcast schedule for the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One, which will feature the American League Champion Houston Astros meeting the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Fall Classic will open at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Friday night. The World Series will be exclusively on FOX Sports, which will call its 25th Fall Classic in its 27th season as the official network broadcaster of MLB, including FOX Deportes, and on ESPN Radio. All games of the 118th Fall Classic will have a scheduled first pitch time of 8:03 p.m. (ET), with the FOX pregame show slated for 7:00 p.m. (ET) for Games 1-6 and 6:30 p.m. (ET) for a potential Game 7.

All World Series games telecast on FOX will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. MLB Network will provide comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage throughout the Fall Classic. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 World Series games for English language radio. Univision has World Series coverage on the Spanish language radio side.

The 2022 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

2022 WORLD SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE