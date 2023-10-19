Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by MLB earlier this week, article published on MLB.com by David Adler and Thomas Harrigan — 2023 Gold Glove finalists announced

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced on Wednesday afternoon, with winners set to be unveiled on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

There are three finalists per league at each position, including the utility spot, which was awarded for the first time in 2022.

• All-time Gold Glove winners

To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.

Here are your AL finalists for the 2023 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Awards. Winners will be announced November 5 on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2EX4oJhMaV — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2023

Here are your NL finalists for the 2023 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Awards. Winners will be announced November 5 on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hRtWZz9hNS — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2023

For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.

Here are the 2023 Gold Glove Award finalists:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FIRST BASE

Nathaniel Lowe, TEX

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glover and was a finalist last year, though he has yet to win as a Yankee. The veteran led AL first basemen with +6 Outs Above Average in 2023. Lowe has a Silver Slugger Award to his name, and now he’s trying to add his first Gold Glove Award, as is Mountcastle of the AL-best Orioles.

SECOND BASE

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Marcus Semien, TEX

Giménez is the reigning AL Gold Glove Award winner at second base, and he led AL second basemen with +18 OAA this season — third-best for any fielder at any position. Semien was the winner at second base before that, in 2021, and was a finalist in ’22 but lost to Giménez. The versatile Dubón is seeking his first career Gold Glove Award in his first full season in Houston.

THIRD BASE

Alex Bregman, HOU

Matt Chapman, TOR

José Ramírez, CLE

Chapman is a perennial Gold Glove contender at third base — he’s a three-time winner (and two-time Platinum Glove winner on top of that), most recently in 2021 with the A’s. Bregman and Ramírez have both won Silver Slugger Awards, but neither has a Gold Glove in his trophy case.

SHORTSTOP

Carlos Correa, MIN

Corey Seager, TEX

Anthony Volpe, NYY

The rookie Volpe inherited the Yankees’ starting shortstop job and tied for the AL lead among SS with 16 Defensive Runs Saved. The 22-year-old’s competition is two veteran stars. Correa is looking for his second Gold Glove Award in three seasons — he won in 2021 and was a finalist last year but lost to his successor in Houston, Jeremy Peña — while Seager would be a first-time winner.

LEFT FIELD

Austin Hays, BAL

Steven Kwan, CLE

Daulton Varsho, TOR

Kwan won the AL Gold Glove Award in left field as a rookie in 2022, but he now faces stiff competition from Varsho, who was an NL Gold Glove finalist in right field last year for the D-backs. Now in the AL, Varsho tied for fifth with +11 Outs Above Average, ahead of Kwan’s +9 OAA. And don’t discount Hays, who was a first-time All-Star this season and could be a first-time Gold Glover, too.

CENTER FIELD

Kevin Kiermaier, TOR

Luis Robert Jr., CWS

Julio Rodríguez, SEA

Center field in the AL might be the closest Gold Glove race. You have arguably one of the best defensive center fielders in Kiermaier (three Gold Gloves) going up against two of the most electric young stars at the position in Robert (one Gold Glove) and J-Rod. They were the top three center fielders in the AL by Outs Above Average in 2023, with Kiermaier and Robert at +13 and Rodríguez at +12.

RIGHT FIELD

Adolis García, TEX

Kyle Tucker, HOU

Alex Verdugo, BOS

Tucker is the reigning Gold Glover in right field in the AL, but both Verdugo and García have strong cases to win their first career Gold Glove Award. Verdugo led AL right fielders with 9 Defensive Runs Saved this season, and García was third with 7 DRS and had the most valuable throwing arm of any AL outfielder, according to Statcast.

CATCHER

Jonah Heim, TEX

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

Adley Rutschman, BAL

There’s going to be a first-time Gold Glove catcher in the AL. Rutschman might be the best all-around catcher in baseball already, with a balanced defensive game and leadership of the Orioles’ pitching staff beyond his years. Heim is superb at framing and controlling the run game, with a +13 Fielding Run Value, per Statcast, that put him among the most valuable fielders in MLB in 2023. And Kirk led AL catchers in Defensive Runs Saved with 17.

PITCHER

José Berríos, TOR

Sonny Gray, MIN

Pablo López, MIN

Berríos, Gray and López have all been All-Stars in their career, but none of them have won a Gold Glove Award. Berríos was a finalist in 2022, but Shane Bieber won the award. Gray and López led the Twins to the AL Central title this season with their pitching, but they’re both excellent at fielding their position, too.

UTILITY

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Zach McKinstry, DET

Taylor Walls, TB

Dubón is the only 2023 AL Gold Glove Award finalist at more than one position, as he split his time between second base and center field and was excellent at both. McKinstry plays all over the field — he played more than 20 games at third base, second base, shortstop, right field and left field for the Tigers. And Walls capably handled second base, third base and shortstop for the Rays, who deployed him equally between the three infield spots. Dubón, McKinstry and Walls are all looking for their first Gold Glove Award.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FIRST BASE

Freddie Freeman, LAD

Carlos Santana, PIT/MIL

Christian Walker, AZ

Walker is looking to make it back-to-back Gold Gloves. He led all first basemen with +12 Outs Above Average, while Santana topped the position with 11 Defensive Runs Saved. Santana, a 14-year veteran and former catcher, has never won a Gold Glove. Freeman (+3 OAA in 2023) previously won in 2018 as a member of the Braves.

SECOND BASE

Nico Hoerner, CHC

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Bryson Stott, PHI

This position is headlined by a trio of players who moved to second base and thrived in 2023 after their teams signed big-name shortstops in free agency — the Cubs with Dansby Swanson, the Padres with Xander Bogaerts and the Phillies with Trea Turner. Stott (+16) and Hoerner (+15) both ranked among the Top 10 in MLB in Outs Above Average, regardless of position. Kim finished with +10 OAA, including +7 as a second baseman.

THIRD BASE

Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

Austin Riley, ATL

For the first time since Chase Headley won in 2012, the NL will have a Gold Glove Award winner at third base not named Nolan Arenado. Arenado won the award in each of the past 10 years, but he’s not among the finalists in 2023. Hayes (+17 Outs Above Average, 21 Defensive Runs Saved), McMahon (+11 OAA, 17 DRS) and Riley (0 OAA, 9 DRS) are all in the running for their first career Gold Glove Award.

SHORTSTOP

Francisco Lindor, NYM

Dansby Swanson, CHC

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

Lindor (+6 Outs Above Average) has two Gold Glove Awards in his career, but he hasn’t won one since 2019 with Cleveland. Swanson won NL honors at shortstop last year with the Braves, and he clearly brought his glove with him when he signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs in the offseason. The 29-year-old led all Major Leaguers with +20 OAA. Tovar didn’t take long to establish himself as a top-notch defender for the Rockies, finishing his rookie season with +16 OAA.

LEFT FIELD

Ian Happ, CHC

David Peralta, LAD

Eddie Rosario, ATL

Once a man without a full-time position, Happ found a permanent home in left field last year and ended up winning his first career Gold Glove. Happ, who tied for third among outfielders with 12 assists and posted 2 Defensive Runs Saved as a left fielder, could make it two straight in 2023. Peralta (7 DRS) is also in the running for his second career Gold Glove, while Rosario (3 DRS) would be a first-time winner.

CENTER FIELD

Brenton Doyle, COL

Michael Harris II, ATL

Alek Thomas, AZ

Doyle burst onto the scene in 2023 and quickly became one of the top defenders in baseball. With great range and an elite throwing arm, Doyle led all players in Statcast’s fielding run value metric (+21). Doyle, Harris (+7 Outs Above Average) and Thomas (+5 OAA) would all be first-time Gold Glove Award winners.

RIGHT FIELD

Mookie Betts, LAD

Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Lane Thomas, WSH

Tatis’ move from shortstop to right field after the Padres signed Bogaerts last offseason proved to be a major success. The 24-year-old tied for first among right fielders in fielding run value (+12), ranked second among all outfielders in Defensive Runs Saved (27) and tied for third with 12 assists. Only Colorado’s Nolan Jones (19) and Thomas (18) had more outfield assists. Tatis and Thomas are both in search of their first Gold Glove, while Betts could win his seventh.

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey, SF

Gabriel Moreno, AZ

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

Long established as one of MLB’s premier defensive catchers, Realmuto is seeking his second straight Gold Glove Award and third overall, but he faces a significant challenge from two youngsters. A rookie in 2023, Bailey led all catchers and ranked second overall with a fielding run value of +18, including +16 from pitch-framing. Moreno excelled at controlling the running game in his first full season, recording an MLB-best +9 caught stealings above average.

PITCHER

Jesús Luzardo, MIA

Taijuan Walker, PHI

Zack Wheeler, PHI

This spot has been dominated by two pitchers for the past nine years. Zack Greinke won six straight NL Gold Glove Awards on the mound from 2014-19, followed by Max Fried for the past three. But Fried’s injury-plagued 2023 season opened the door for a newcomer to grab the award.

UTILITY

Mookie Betts, LAD

Tommy Edman, STL

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Typically a full-time right fielder, where he’s also a finalist, Betts moved around the diamond this past season to give the Dodgers’ infield a boost. Playing 70 games at second base and 16 at shortstop in addition to his 107 in right, Betts finished with 10 Defensive Runs Saved overall. Edman, the 2021 NL Gold Glove Award winner at second base, also showed his versatility in 2023. Edman produced +10 Outs Above Average. Kim, who is also a second-base finalist, played 32 games at third, 20 at short and 106 at second in 2023. He, too, finished with +10 OAA.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports