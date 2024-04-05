2023 LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

LatinoMVP Announcement for the 34th Annual Awards: 2023 LatinoMVP Award winners - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NEW YORK — (April 5, 2024) — For thirty-four (34) consecutive years, Latino Sports has upheld the responsibility of recognizing the stellar on-and-off-field performances of Latino Major League Baseball athletes by honoring those transcendent individuals with the LatinoMVP award — which is the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino MLB players, beginning in 1990.

The annual one-of-a-kind awards came to fruition with the ideas and determination of Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón, who also formed the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) in 1990, when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), named Milwaukee Brewers’ Robin Yount, the 1989 American League Most Valuable Player, while many professionals sports reporters in the Caribbean, and in many communities throughout the United States believed that Texas Rangers’ Rubén Sierra was overlooked for the award.

“This award was created to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and to become the role models that many young Latino and non-Latino children need to see.” — Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón stated in 1990 during the first-ever LatinoMVP award ceremony, as the same still prevails today

Over the last three decades, former and active Latino & non-Latino Major League Baseball players, managers, coaches, along with front-office executives, team television + radio broadcasters, and media members, have complimented the work done by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), who are based across the globe, but primarily in the U.S.A., the Caribbean, and South America.

In 2015, the LSWBA officially voted and came to the ultimate decision of expanding the LatinoMVP awards from two categories (American League, & National League) to eight overall (four in each respective league) — the AL & NL LatinoMVP award, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award, and lastly, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award.

Throughout most recent years, the award has been deemed, “the Latin Grammy of Baseball,” by several former LatinoMVP award winners, while Major League Baseball has done their part by joining in our 34-year-old mission — becoming the main and major sponsor of the LatinoMVP award.

Comments from some previous LatinoMVP award winners

“One of the highest ones on my list, probably number one. Just to get nominated and winning it and being able to do it as a Latino player. It’s just an unbelievable honor and I’m blessed to have accomplished it.” — San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado, recipient of 2022 National League LatinoMVP award

“It is a great award for Latinos in baseball. I feel good and proud to win it twice in my career.” — New York Mets All-Star Edwin Díaz, recipient of 2022 NL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award & 2018 AL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award

“I had just won the (2006) Cy Young award, but to me, this means a lot more because it came from my community.” — former four-time All-Star & two-time American League Cy Young award winner Johan Santana, recipient of 2006 LatinoMVP award

“Major League Baseball has to realize that Latino people are in the great moment right now and some of the best players of the game are Latino.” — former three-time MLB All-Star Carlos Baerga, recipient of 1992 LatinoMVP award

Presented below are the eight winners of the 34th Annual LatinoMVP awards — with each performing to the highest level on the field throughout the 2023 season, while showcasing themselves as a role model for the youth, which has earned them the most prestigious award for a Latino MLB athlete.

2023 LatinoMVP Award Winners

American League LatinoMVP

Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners

National League LatinoMVP

Ronald Acuña Jr. – Atlanta Braves

American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo – Seattle Mariners

National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher

Jesús Luzardo – Miami Marlins

American League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

Félix Bautista – Baltimore Orioles

National League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

Alexis Díaz – Cincinnati Reds

American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Yainer Díaz – Houston Astros

National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Elly De La Cruz – Cincinnati Reds

On behalf of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), & Major League Baseball (MLB), congratulations to each LatinoMVP winner for the well-earned honor. We are grateful for the opportunity to uphold the responsibility of recognizing Latinos’ stellar on-and-off-field performances and look forward to celebrating each LatinoMVP career milestone throughout the entirety of the 2024 MLB season, & this coming September during Hispanic Heritage Month at each winner’s home ballpark.

About the LatinoMVP awards: To not get overlooked with the annual BBWAA awards, we at Latino Sports, with the assistance of Major League Baseball, and the respective MLB team, prefer to wait until the following season during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th-October 15th), to present each LatinoMVP recipient with their rare and exceptional piece of art at their home ballpark. The one-of-a-kind artwork is done by well-renowned and nationally acclaimed artist James Fiorentino (@fiorentinojames), who creates an original watercolor painting in honor of each AL and NL LatinoMVP winner, while Fanatics & Topps licensed artist Maz Adams (@mazadamsart), completes a special drawing to honor each of the remaining six LatinoMVP award winners, included with unique details that relate to the respective athlete’s homeland, and personal interests.

Unveiling and presenting each winner with their one-of-a-kind artistic award during Hispanic Heritage Month at their home ballpark, helps in promoting their LatinoMVP career milestone to the highest degree, as their families, loved ones, teammates, coaches, front office members of the team, team-media members, and most importantly, fans, all have the opportunity to savor the moment and celebrate together.

