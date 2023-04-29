2023 MEXICO CITY SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE FOOTAGE

The San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants will meet in a two-game series this Saturday and Sunday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol in Mexico City, marking the first-ever regular season games played in Mexico’s capital.
MLB has held five regular season series in Mexico, all previous editions in Monterrey. The Padres have participated in three of those five series, in 1996, 1999 and 2018, in addition to other exhibition games in Mexico. Meanwhile, this will be the first international series for the Giants.
Read how Mexico has become more of a baseball loving country after the World Baseball Classic.
