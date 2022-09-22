2023 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR MIAMI AND PHOENIX VENUES

Defending WBC Champion Team USA to Open in Phoenix on March 11th;

Semi-Finals and Finals to Be Played at Miami’s loanDepot park From March 19th-21st

World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) today announced the schedule for the 2023 World Baseball Classic games taking place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the Diamondbacks, and at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, the home of the Marlins.

Chase Field returns to host first-round games in 2023 after serving as a first-round venue in 2006 and 2013. The games for Pool C, which will be played from March 11th-15th, will include the defending World Baseball Classic Champion Team USA, which will open on Saturday, March 11th against one of the winners from this month’s Qualifiers. Canada, Mexico and Colombia round out the first-round pool in Phoenix.

loanDepot park in Miami, which becomes the first venue in tournament history to host games in all three rounds of a World Baseball Classic in the same year, will host the Dominican Republic, 2017 runner-up Puerto Rico, Venezuela and a winner from the 2022 Qualifiers. First-round games in Miami will run from March 11th-15th and will feature an opening-night matchup between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic on Saturday night, March 11th. loanDepot park will also host the North American quarterfinals, which includes teams advancing from Pools C and D, on March 17th-18th. The Semi-Finals and Finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be played in Miami from March 19th-21st.

The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as the sport’s official National Team World Championship.